James “Jim” C. Britz passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2023.
Jim was raised in Sunrise, MN. He was an experienced horseman, worked at Swifts and retired as a truck driver from Dahlen. Jim was an avid outdoorsman in every way.
He was preceded in death by son, Miles; infant daughter; wives, Emma Bernette and Judith Mertz; parents, Floyd and Myrtle; brother, Thomas; sister, Bonnie; daughter-in-law, Judith.
He is survived by daughter, Darlys Ali; brother, Curt; sisters, Hazel Schrul and Carol Whalen; six grandchildren, Charles (Tiffany) Britz, Daniel (Heather) Britz, Ahmad (Naoko) Ali, Imani (David) Woodard, Sahib Ali; Maryam Bloomquist; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; also nieces, nephews, cousins & other extended family.
Memorial Service 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment General Lutheran Cemetery in South St. Paul.
