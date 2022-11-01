James (Jim) R Kirchoff passed away on Oct. 20, 2022, at age 86. He is survived by children Cynthia Erickson, Christine (Dale) Hunter, Candace Kirchoff, Dale Kirchoff; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and former wife Carol. Also survived by 7 stepchildren; many step-grandchildren; and step-great grandchildren.
Jim is preceded in death by wife Jan; parents Helen and Art Kirchoff; brothers Gerald Kirchoff and Richard Kirchoff; grandson Blaine Hunter; and son-in-law Larry Erickson.
Jim was a cement finisher by trade, but a farmer by heart. Born in St. Paul, he moved with his family to Linwood where he had horses and sheep. Later, he raised cattle on a farm in Rush City until moving to Harris with his beloved dogs, pigeons, chickens, and geese.
An avid pigeon racer from age 10, he won many races over the years. With his patience and calm demeanor, Jim was a mentor and big brother to his nephew Tom. Helping with pigeon runs or keeping him busy, Tom thought the world of him.
A passionate hunter Jim often traveled out West or up North to hunt deer, elk and big horn sheep.
Jim was a member of the Minnesota Street Rod Association and Hot Rod Association for 40 years. He spent weekends racing at Brainerd International Raceway camping and coached his family to race, which brought him immense pride and joy. Of course, frequently winning his class did too!
He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Visitation and Memorial Service at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch, MN on Nov. 17, visitation from 3-5 p.m., memorial service at 5 p.m.. Grandstrandfh.com
