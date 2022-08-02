James “Jimmy” Fox, age 50, of Isanti passed away July 29, 2022. Survived by parents, Gary and Colleen Fox; son, Zachary; former wife, Julie; brothers, Steven and Mark; nephews, Jordan (McKenzee) and Dominick; great-niece, Juniper; other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service 11 AM Saturday, August 13th, with a time for visiting one hour prior, at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.