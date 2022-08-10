James “Jimmy” Fox, age 50, of Isanti passed away unexpectedly July 29, 2022 in Cook, MN.
James Richard Fox was born Feb. 16, 1972 in Minneapolis, MN to Gary and Colleen (DeGroff) Fox. He grew up in the East Bethel area and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1990. Jimmy married Julie in 2001 and they were blessed with a son, Zachary. They made their home in Isanti. Jimmy worked as a Yardmaster at BNSF for 30 years where he had many friends. He was a social person with an infectious smile and everyone who knew him liked him. Jimmy loved fishing, hunting, football, fantasy football, motorcycling and snowmobiling.
He will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Gary and Colleen Fox; son, Zachary; former wife, Julie; brothers, Steven and Mark; nephews, Jordan (McKenzee) and Dominick; great-niece, Juniper; and by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Philip and Peggy Fox, and Ernest and Elsie DeGroff.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m., with a time for visiting one hour prior, at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
