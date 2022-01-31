James L. Williams

James Lester Williams, age 71 of Cambridge, passed away on Jan. 26, 2022, at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis.
Jim was born in Braham to Matthew James and MaryAnn (Bodin) Williams on May 17, 1950. He was baptized at Brunswick Lutheran Church and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. He began first grade at Brook Park School. His family moved numerous times, so he attended schools in St. Paul and Cambridge, and graduated from West High School in Minneapolis in 1968. He went on to attend Northwestern Electronics Institute, graduating with honors in 1971. Jim married Betty Jo Gordhamer on Sept. 3, 1971, at Rush Point Lutheran Church. They lived in Minneapolis; Columbus, Ohio; and Savage before settling into their home in Cambridge in 1976, where they have remained. They were blessed with four children.
Jim worked at various jobs including electronics technician, licensed vocational instructor, curriculum developer and technical support management. His employers included Data Card Corporation, Check Technology Corporation, Dataserv, NE Metro Technical Institute, Aid Association for Lutherans, St. Francis District 15 and United Defense. During his career, Jim traveled to many places including England, France, Turkey and throughout the United States.
Jim was a longtime member of Cambridge Lutheran Church, serving on church council and teaching Sunday school and confirmation. His faith was strong. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family at the cabin.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and MaryAnn, and brother David.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Jo; children Michael (Kimberly), Ryan, Jessica and Kurtis (Amy); sisters Fern Neal, Sandra Wehmanen and Shirley Noble; brothers Clifford and Paul; grandchildren Trent, Abigail, Malory and Brita; as well as many extended family members and friends.
Memorial service will be held at Cambridge Lutheran Church on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Interment in Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge. MEMORIALS PREFERRED IN LIEU OF FLOWERS.
