James M. Stangler of Stanchfield, died Feb. 23, 2022, at age 78.
He was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Valley City, N.D. He is survived by wife, Diane Senechal; sister, Betty (Gary) Ronning; brother Wayne (Cathy) Stangler; son, Barry (Kate) Hudkins; grandchildren, Paishynce, Behr, and Teya. He is preceded in death by a brother, Don Stangler, and by parents, Ernest and Margaret Stangler.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
