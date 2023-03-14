James R. Swenson, age 77, of Isanti died suddenly March 6, 2023 at home.
James Robert Swenson was born Nov. 4, 1945 at home on the Swenson family farm in Isanti. He grew up and attended country school and then Cambridge High School, graduating in 1963. Jim then served his country in the US Air Force. On Sept. 7, 1968 Jim married Mary Schwamb at South Isanti Baptist Church. They made their home on his the Swenson homestead where they lived ever since. Jim worked in Quality Control for the US Navy at FMC. He traveled to both coasts to survey missile launching systems aboard many ships.
Jim was a longtime member of South Isanti Baptist Church. He was a hardworking man who loved to drive his tractors, mow the lawn and garden. He always stayed busy finding many things to do outside or fixing things. He was also an excellent cook and really enjoyed it and had several shelves full of cookbooks.
Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary; three sons, Nathan, James (Krista), and Jeremy (Jennifer); sister, Carol (Carroll) Johnson; sister-in-law, Cora Swenson; 9 grandchildren, Ryan, Selina, Aaron, Sara, Eric, Jorden, Alexander, Mitchell, and Lauryn; 3 great grandchildren, Bradley, Holly and Kamden and by many other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Tanner; and brother, Theodore Swenson.
Funeral services 2 p.m. Monday, March 13 at South Isanti Baptist Church. Visitation 2 – 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti and also one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Interment will be at Isanti Union Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Isanti VFW. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
