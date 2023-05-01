Jane Leone Moskowitz

Jane Moskowitz, 69, of Ashland, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Asante Ashland Community Hospital in Ashland, Oregon surrounded by her children. Born Aug. 12, 1953, in Princeton, Minnesota, Jane grew up in Cambridge, Minnesota, and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1971.
In 1978, Jane and her family moved to Ashland, Oregon where she graduated from Southern Oregon University in Ashland with a degree in elementary education. After achieving her master’s degree in counseling from Lesley College in Cambridge, MA, she worked as a counselor in the Ashland area.
Jane’s love of the outdoors and caring for animals resulted in her building a home outside of Ashland where she raised her three children and cared for many cats, dogs, and horses.
She enjoyed spending time with children, working at Head Start and volunteering at her childrens’ elementary school. She had a passion for researching her family heritage with her siblings. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, daughters-in-law and, most importantly, her two grandsons.
She is preceded in death by her parents Warren Erickson and Leone (Palmquist) Erickson of Cambridge, MN and a sister, Beverly. She is survived by former husband John Samuelson and their son Aaron (Lydia) Samuelson and their grandsons Myles and Bryce; former husband Mark Moskowitz and their son Ethan (Krista) Moskowitz and daughter Maya Moskowitz; her five siblings: Pat (George) Brelig, Barbara (Bruce) Hysing, David (Dianna) Erickson, Judy (Lowell) Carpenter and Robert (Gwen) Erickso; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Jane Moskowitz will be at the Jacksonville (Oregon) Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Reception to follow at 3 p.m. at the Jacksonville home of Aaron and Lydia Samuelson at 580 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. Cards and gifts of remembrance can be sent to Litwiller-Simonsen Funeral Home, 1811 Ashland Street, Ashland, OR 97520. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial gifts as a donation in Jane’s name to the Native Conservancy (https://www.nativeconservancy.org).
