Janet Sandeen, age 51, of Cambridge died Aug. 26, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Janet Rae Sandeen was born Jan. 28, 1971, in Cambridge, Minnesota to Lyle and Janice (Linnemeyer) Sandeen. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1989 and continued her education at Pine Tech. Janet worked at the Creamery, Liberty Mutual, and then at Cambridge Medical Center in medical records for more than 20 years. She enjoyed her work and the friendships she made with her coworkers. She also was a caregiver and companion of her mom for many years. Janet enjoyed the finer things in life including trips to the casino with her sisters and mom, being outdoors, fishing, soaking up the sun, and enjoying the flowers of summer, as well as caring for her great nieces and nephews, her cat Spunky, and rocking out to the rock and roll classics, especially AC/DC.
Janet is survived by her mother, Janice Sandeen; sisters, Julie (Doug) Darling, and Jean Sandeen; nieces and nephews, Lisa (Mitch) Husom, David (Karissa) Darling, Jeni (Jeremy) Mellgren, Fred Lundstrom, and Bri Lundstrom; great-nieces and great-nephews, Trey, Ella, Remi, Nora, Ruby, Averi, Jasper, Elsie and Evy; and by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Lyle; and great-niece, Ellie.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.