Private services will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN, for Janet Tuma, who passed away at her home on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. She was 77 years old.
Jan was born to the late Al and Lorraine (Perry) Ness on Sept. 28, 1943, in Minneapolis. She attended and graduated from Hopkins High School in 1961. Jan married Charles Tuma on June 7, 1996, in Zimmerman. She worked as an assembly professional at Minnesota Rubber Manufacturing for many years. Jan enjoyed bowling, fishing, watching football, having time with her grandchildren, and she loved Christmas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Charles.
Jan is survived by her children, Scott Papesh of Princeton, Robin Weidner of Princeton, Kevin Papesh of Anoka, and Nicholas (Cristina) Loechler of Minneapolis; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, John Ness of LaCrescent.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. Online condolences can be made at Williamsdingmann.com.
