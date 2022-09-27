Janice Gail Johnson, age 91 of Spring Lake Park, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sept.21, 2022.
She was born Aug. 28, 1931 in Cambridge, Minnesota to John (Jack) and Mable Johnson, the third of their six children. Jan moved to Minneapolis after graduating from Cambridge High School in 1950. She received her AA from Minneapolis College and served for a year in God’s Invasion Army. Jan loved to travel and visited Europe, Scandinavia, Africa and Hawaii. Janice also enjoyed volunteering at church in both Sunday school and the single adult ministries. Most of her working career was with the State of Minnesota in the Building Codes division.
Jan is survived by her siblings, Shirley Lindberg and John Johnson; sister-in-law, Myrna Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, George; sisters, Dorothy (Sam) Danca, Betty (Gordy) Wyatt; brother-in-law, Vernon Lindberg; sister-in-law, Frances Johnson; and nephew, Dennis Johnson. A private family graveside will be held at Cambridge Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
