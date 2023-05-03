Janice (Linnemeyer) Sandeen

Janice Lenore (Linnemeyer) Sandeen, age 88, of Cambridge died peacefully at her home on May 1, 2023.
Janice was born in Fairmont, Minnesota, to Henry and Emilie Linnemeyer, and was number thirteen of fourteen children. The family moved to several farming communities in southern Minnesota before settling in the Braham area. Janice graduated from Sherburn High School where she was the valedictorian of her class. During her early adult years, she worked as a nurse’s aide at Braham Hospital and at Santa Ana California Hospital in their maternity center. While in California, she also spent time caring for her eldest sister, Vera who had MS.
Janice met the love of her life, Lyle, when he picked her up from the bus stop coming home from
California. At that time, Janice’s sister Elma was already engaged to Lyle’s brother Milo and so the romance began with a siblings’ double date. Lyle and Janice married the following spring at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Braham. After getting married, the couple lived on a farm in Henriette and then bought a large farm in Watkins. They downsized to a hobby farm in 1970 that was east of Cambridge where they lived until 1994. Janice and Lyle have three beautiful daughters, Julie, Jean, and Janet. Janice cared for her family and home while the girls grew up. Janice and Lyle were married for forty-two years when Lyle passed away. Janice loved gardening. She grew vegetables, fruits, and the most beautiful flowers. She enjoyed canning, crocheting afghans, reading books, spending time with family and friends, and traveling to warmer destinations in the winter.
Janice is survived by her daughters; Julie (Doug) Darling and Jean Sandeen; grandchildren, Lisa (Mitch) Husom, David (Karissa) Darling, Jeni (Jeremy) Mellgren, Fred Lundstrom, and Bri Lundstrom; great grandchildren, Trey, Ella, Remi, Nora, Ruby, Averi, Jasper, Elsie, and Evy; nieces and nephews; and good friend Jan Burda. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle, daughter, Janet, great granddaughter, Ellie, her parents and siblings.
Funeral services 11 a.m on Monday, May 8 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Braham with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Interment in Rice Lake Cemetery. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
