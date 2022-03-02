Janice Y. VanSickle

Janice Yvonne VanSickle, 82, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge.
She was born April 13, 1939, in Grandy, to LeVon and Esther (Forslund) Swanson. Janice grew up in Cambridge, where she attended grade school and high school.
On Feb. 1, 1958, she was united in marriage to Donald VanSickle. They made their home in Cambridge and raised their two sons, Ron and Dan. Janice worked as a waitress at a few of the local restaurants and also worked at the Leader Department Store, retiring after 35 years. In retirement, Jan and Don remained in Cambridge.
Janice was a member of Cambridge Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time at the Cabin Don and Dan bought on Little Split Hand Lake in Grand Rapids. It was the same lake where her parents had also lived. She and Don went on family trips to South Dakota and Florida. She was a good cook and loved caring for her family and was a great hostess to all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Donald on Jan. 14, 2022; son Ron; daughter-in-law Roxanne VanSickle; and brothers Dean and Jim Swanson.
Janice is survived by her son Dan; grandchildren Danielle and Tony; great-granddaughter Ava; sisters-in-law LaDonna Swanson, Lynne Swanson, Verna VanSickle; brother-in-law Rob VanAlstine; her dog Trisky; and many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service is at 11 a.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment is at a later date in North Isanti Baptist Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
