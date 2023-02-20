Jean Englund, 87, of Isanti, died on Feb. 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Minneapolis, MN to Herman and Olive (Hall) Stanius on Oct. 7, 1935. She attended country school in Oxlip and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1953. She married Kenneth on May 18, 1957, and together they raised three children: Jimmy, Carol and Carrie.
Jean lived in Cambridge and worked at the local grocery store until they moved to Bradford in 1960. Jean was a farm wife, housewife and loving day care provider to many neighborhood children. She enjoyed cooking, canning, flower gardening and traveling to threshing shows in their motor home. Kenny and Jean also enjoyed many polka dances and festivals with their friends. Thursday and Friday night dinners at the Roadhouse, with friends and family, were also special.
Jean and Kenny’s farmhouse became a home for so many. It was always warm and there was plenty of food on the table and coffee in the pot. The door was always open and many memories were made around their kitchen table.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth; grandson Andy Englund; son-in-law Ron Fleischer; parents Herman and Olive Stanius; siblings Laverne (Ardelle) Stanius, Margaret (Gerald) Nelson, Joyce (Russell) Willemsen, Norma (Bill) Swanson, Dennis (Sharon) Stanius, Maxine (Howard) Johnston and Dwaine (Betty) Stanius; and brothers-in-law Lester Lambert and Donald Grams.
Jean is survived by son James (Wendy) Englund; daughters Carol Fleischer and Carrie (Mitchell) Borchardt; sisters Betty Lambert and Joann Grams; grandchildren Jay (Amanda), Justin, Kendra (Jonathan), Heather and Kaitlin (Ross); great grandchildren Kaid, Evelyn, Oaklyn and Karson; sister-in-law Sharon Stanius, brother-in-law Ernie (Betty) Englund; as well as many other dear friends and relatives.
Funeral Service 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Long Lake Lutheran Church. Visitation 4 to 7p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 AT THE CHURCH and one hour prior to the service. Interment in Long Lake Community Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
