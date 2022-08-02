Jean L. Foreman age 77 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly, while she was surrounded by her family on July 29, 2022.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years; Charles. Her children Todd (Jeannie) Foreman and Tammy (Greg) Harberts.
Grandmother of: Mickenzie (Brandon) Ritt, Breanna (Tyler) Landowski, Cole Harberts, Jordan Kelash, Dane Harberts, Noah Kelash and Sawyer Kelash. Great-Grandmother to Hudson Landowski, Brooks Kelash and Odin Ritt.
Jean is also survived by her sisters Judy (Roy) Bronson and Peggy (Pete) Angell; sister-in-law Mary Westphal and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Forrest & Almira Westphal and her brother Edward Westphal.
Jean was known for her spectacular Christmas village displays that attracted numerous people to her home during the Christmas season.
She also loved to watch birds at her feeders as well as plentiful wildlife around her home. Above all, Jean enjoyed helping people, utilizing her incredible mathematical skills to solve taxing problems.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Aug. 5, 2022 at Salem Lutheran Church 4638 381st Ave NW Dalbo, MN
Visitation 4-7 p.m. Aug.4, 2022 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 311 S. Ashland St. Cambridge 763-689-2244 and 1 hour prior to service at the church on Friday.
Interment Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
