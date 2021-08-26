Jean M. Edstrom

Jean Maxine (Jadlowski, Oelrich) Edstrom, of Cambridge, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Aug. 23, 2021. She was 88 years old.
She was born June 19, 1933, to Clarence and Ethel (Augustine) Jadlowski in Beltrami County, MN. Jean graduated from Bemidji High School. She married Archie Oelrich and had five children. After living in several places, they finally settled on a farm in rural Isanti. Archie passed away in 1972. Jean met John Edstrom (of North Branch, MN) and they were married Oct. 2, 1982, at 2 p.m. Together they built a home in Springdale township where they enjoyed watching the deer, pheasants and birds, and spending time with family and friends. Her most important relationship was with Jesus. Her greatest desire was that all of her family and friends would go to heaven when they died.
She is survived by her loving husband John, children, Debra (David) Soderman, Lance (Chris) Oelrich, Duane (Kathy) Oelrich, Dale (Brenda) Oelrich, Darrel (Deb) Oelrich; sister Sandy Wrolstad, 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
A private graveside service will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
