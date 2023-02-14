Jerome Kermit Lood age 80 passed away Dec. 16, 2022. He lived the last few years of his life at Chris Jensen nursing home in Duluth.
Jerome was born to Abel and Betty Lood on Nov. 2, 1942 in Cambridge, MN. He finished high school in Cambridge in 1960. Joining the Navy in 1962.
He lived in Duluth for most of his adult life. He married Betty Edwards in 1968. He was a grain inspector for the state of Minnesota for many years.
A funeral to celebrate his life will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints in Princeton, MN on March 25, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. A light lunch will be served following the service. Family and friends are invited.
