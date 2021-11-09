Jerry S. Wold, age 88, of Isanti died Nov. 4, 2021, at home. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandy Christensen. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Myra; children, Richard (Gail) Wold, Suzanne (Todd) Preston, and Sonja (Jon) Nelson; sister, Janice Hume; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 19001 Jackson Street NE, East Bethel. A visitation will be held one hour prior at church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.