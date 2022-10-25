Joan “Jo” C. Larson, age 91, of Isanti died peacefully at home Oct. 24, 2022.
Joan Catherine Larson was born Jan. 1, 1931 in Blairsville, Pennsylvania to Hubert and Hilda (Stuchill) Bohlen. She grew up in Blairsville and then moved to Minneapolis at an early age. She worked as a telephone operator as her first job. She moved to Isanti and she and Willard “Larc” owned and operated Larco Engineering, making motorcycle accessories. Jo was active in business and in her community. She volunteered for many years at Cambridge Memorial Hospital and served others as part of the Christ the King Catholic Church ladies aide group. She enjoyed bowling, reading, going on motorcycle trips and spending time with her breakfast crew. Jo loved being with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Joan is survived by her children, Terry (Diane) Beckman, Steve Beckman, Cathy Polzin, Brian (Sara) Guenther, Bobby Nelson and Chris Beckman; 16 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Larc; son, Kenny Beckman; granddaughter, Leah Rasmussen; grandson, David Barnes, and three sisters.
Memorial Mass 10:30 AM Saturday, Oct. 29th at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge. A time for visiting will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
