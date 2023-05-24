Joan Peterson, 91, of Bemidji, MN passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at her home with family by her side.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Joan H. Peterson was born Sept. 17, 1931 in Princeton, MN to George and Anita (Heitman) Henschel. She graduated from Cambridge High School. On Aug., 25, 1950 she married Reuben Peterson. Joan played with the Grand Rapids Civic Orchestra for 17 years. She enjoyed painting and knitting.
She is survived by her children, Sara (Roger) Laska and David Peterson; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Ken Henschel; sister-in-law, Mae Akers and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Reuben; 2 sons, Ray and Al and sister, Carol.
