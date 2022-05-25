John C. Sandy

John Charles Sandy, of St. Cloud passed away at his home on Monday, March 7, 2022. He was 81 years old.
He was born in Braham on Jan. 26, 1941, to William Ernest and Medora Elvira (Medin) Sandy. He attended and graduated from Braham High School in 1959. He attended St. Cloud State University. In 1966, he graduated from the Al Somers School for Umpires in Florida, during which time he worked as a parking lot attendant for the Daytona 500 racetrack. He watched Richard Petty race on this gravel track. Many weekends were spent with the family at local ballparks while John umpired baseball and softball games. He loved the Twins, Vikings and all ball sports. In the summer of 1994, John and two friends (Neil and Danny Warnberg) took a two-week “Boys of Summer” baseball trip visiting many stadiums in Eastern and Central United States. During his early years, after graduating with a business degree from St. Cloud State University, John was employed with the Star Tribune newspaper, Hornebrook American Motors, and Minnesota State Central Stores. For the remaining 20 years of his employment, John was the supervisor of The Admit and Release of Prisoners Unit for Minnesota State Prison System, stationed at the Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.
He met and married the love of his life, Marion (Kyander) Helmbrecht in May of 1969. He was stepdad to Marion’s children. He loved the show “The Bold and the Beautiful” and hated it when he had to miss an episode. John enjoyed riding his scooter, and later his Spyder (a three-wheeled motorcycle). He kept a daily record of his riding hours. John had many friends at the Highbanks Apartment, and he spent many hours visiting with these friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marion; father William; and mother Medora.
He is survived by his five stepchildren, Jeff (Karyl) Helmbrecht of Brook Park, Michael (Nancy) Helmbrecht of Brook Park, Steven (Genae) Helmbrecht of Johnson City, Tenn., Patricia (Dave) Libra of Roseville, and Wayne (Deb) Helmbrecht of Brook Park; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home in Mora. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery. Luncheon will follow at the Springbrook Golf Course. Memorial are preferred to the Animal (cat) Humane Society in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are by Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
