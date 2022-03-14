John Charles Sandy, of St. Cloud, passed away at his home on Monday, March 7, 2022. He was 81 years old.
John is survived by his step children, Jeffrey (Karyl) Helmbrecht, Michael (Nancy) Helmbrecht, Stephan (Genae) Helmbrecht, Patricia Helmbrecht (Dave) Libra, and Wayne (Debbie) Helmbrecht; and many loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements by Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com
