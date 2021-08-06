John J. Zvanovec, of Cambridge died July 30, 2021, at home. He was 81 years old.
John Joseph Zvanovec was born Oct. 16, 1939, in New Prague, Minnesota to George and Julia (Schoenbauer) Zvanovec. He attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and New Prague High School, graduating in 1958. John proudly served his country in the USMC from June 10, 1958 to June 1, 1962. On Oct. 17, 1964, he married Lillian Trnka in Veseli, Minnesota. In 1969 they moved to Cambridge. John was a trucker and member of Teamsters Local 120. He was also a member of the Cambridge American Legion.
Family and friends were really important to him and he loved being a helper. His love of football no matter if it was playing or watching never seemed to end. From the moment the season started he was glued to the television and it didn’t matter who was playing from high school to professional. The Vikings was his team and he was loyal by wearing his favorite sweatshirt and watching even though they disappointed him time and time again.
He was an avid reader of the paper and read it every day from beginning to end. County music was also a big part of his life and he had a radio on from the moment he got up to the moment he went to bed. He loved the outdoors and the summer time. Camping, fishing and sitting around a campfire were some of his favorite things to do. Everyone that knew him knows that he really enjoyed telling stories of the good old days and did he have a lot of them! He loved his family and friends and it seemed that he was everyone’s favorite uncle. His granddaughter Madi was definitely the highlight, he couldn’t get enough pictures and silliness from that one. His big heart and stories will live on.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian; son, Bradley; and siblings, George Zvanovec, Jr, and Loretta Kuzelka. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (David) Antonovich of Eden Pairie; two granddaughters, Brittany and Madilyn; sister, Rita Swanovec of Fairbault; and by many other relatives and friends.
Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a time for visiting one hour prior. Burial will be in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in New Prague at a later date. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
