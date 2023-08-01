John M. Peterson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, was born in St. Paul, MN and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family in Cambridge, MN on July 30, 2023 at the age of 69.
Creative, witty, funny, kind, generous, loyal, dependable, and patient, John lived a life filled with integrity. He found peace and happiness after moving to the family farm where he enjoyed observing wildlife while drinking a cup of coffee and eating sweet treats. The annual candy cane hunt at the farm brought extended family together each year where John made the best Santa and enjoyed giving the kids rides on the old hay wagon. Spending time with family was his ultimate joy.
John truly lived life to make others happy. He will be missed by many, but heaven has gained a faithful servant.
A private Celebration of Life is planned. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
