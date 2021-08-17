John V. Hesselroth

We regretfully announce the passing of John Vernon Hesselroth, 75, of Minnetonka, Minnesota on August 13.
John was born on Sept. 4, 1945, in Braham, Minnesota to Victor and Ruth Hesselroth. He enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 18 and completed three years of service, including a tour in Vietnam. After being discharged from the service, he enrolled at St. Cloud State University where he met his wife Marty. They were married on Aug. 15, 1970 and raised their two children, Jeremy and Julie, in Minnetonka.
John had a passion for the outdoors and, along with Marty, loved to fill his days kayaking, hiking, biking and traveling. They were deeply devoted to each other, and their family and friends. John always loved a good jazz or blues song, and was known by all who met him for his kind and compassionate spirit.
John is survived by his wife Marty; Jeremy (Terri) Hesselroth, Abby and Ryan of Norman, OK; Julie (James) Donaldson, Gabe, Olivia, and AJ of Minnetonka. He will be missed by his brothers Lee (Merrie Ann) and Tom (Lois) of Braham and sisters Joanne Anderson, Albany, Sharon Jaques (Lowell), Braham and Diane, Melrose.
A celebration service will be held on Saturday, August 21 at 3 p.m. at David Lee Funeral Home, 1220 East Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata, MN. Visitation one hour prior. www.davidleefuneralhome.com
If you would like to honor John’s legacy, donations may be made to Bikes 4 Kids. www.bikes4kidsmn.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.