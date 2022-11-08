Joseph John West, IV, age 42, of Bethel died unexpectedly Nov. 3, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Joseph was born July 1, 1980 in Brainerd, Minnesota to Joseph and Joan (Hurd) West. He was raised in Isanti and attended Cambridge-Isanti High School. Joe married Christina (Rockstroh) on Nov. 28, 2018. Joe worked in many capacities and was always proud of his work. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards, his Charger, playing with his dogs, Chapo, Penelope and Dozer, and especially hanging out with his buddies and family.
Joe is survived by his wife, Christina; father, Joseph West, III; sister, Teresa Johnson; half-sister, Dawn Barg; half-brother, Christopher Hurd; close step-grandson, Jackson and all the other step-grandchildren and step-children; many cousins, other relatives and friends, including his close buddies, Andrew Ellingson, Travis and Kati Longfield, and Curt Enger.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Halvorson; grandmother, Virgina Secor, and uncle, Terry West.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 19001 Jackson Street NE, East Bethel. A time for visiting will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
