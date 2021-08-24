Joy Christiansen

Joy (Symens) Christiansen was called home on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. She is survived by both family and friends who will miss her laughter and beautiful smile. Her life touched the lives of many.
Joy was born to George and Lena (Knock) Symens in Lennox, SD in 1927. As an only child, she missed having siblings, but loved the aunts and cousins surrounding her.
Joy (Symens) married Merrill Christiansen in November, 1944 in Erdahl Lutheran Church in Erdahl, MN. They celebrated 70 years of marriage before Merrill was taken home at the age of 90 in the spring of 2015.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents George and Lena Symens, Spouse Merrill Christiansen, daughter-in-law Sheryl, grandson Troy and many other family members and friends.
Joy is survived by five sons, Dennis Christiansen, Lonny (Barbara) Christiansen, Greg (Sally) Christiansen, Jeffrey (Patti) Christiansen and Bradley Christiansen; 10 grandchildren, Tracy (Lane) Inman, Rhonda Christiansen, Thaddeus Christiansen, Kari (Andrew) Dahl, Christopher Christiansen, April Christiansen (Tyler Eastlund), Kristofer Christiansen, David Christiansen, Levi (Ashley)
Christiansen, Anna Christiansen (Tim Simundza); 13 great-grandchildren, Ryan (Rachel) Cummings, Sara (Shawn) Riek, Connor (Zoie) Inman, Cole Inman, Lindsay (Chris) Matthews, Dylan Christiansen and Jesse Kidwell, Skylar Dahl, Anthony Eastlund, Andrea Christiansen;,Gavin, Finnigan and Piper Christiansen; six great-great grandchildren, Rohnon, Lillian and Ezra Cummings; Ashton and Logan Riek, and Ryker Inman.
A celebration of life will take place in the spring of 2022. Family and friends will be notified prior to the memorial. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula, Montana, 406-543-4190.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.