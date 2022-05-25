Joy Christiansen

Joy (Symens) Christiansen was called home on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Missoula, Montana. She is survived by both family and friends, who will miss her laughter and beautiful smile. Her life touched the lives of many.
Joy was born to George and Lena (Knock) Symens in Lennox, S.D. in 1927. As an only child, she missed having siblings, but loved the aunts and cousins surrounding her.
Joy (Symens) married Merrill Christiansen in November 1944 in Erdahl Lutheran Church in Erdahl. Joy owned A&B Floral in Cambridge. Joy & Merrill celebrated 70 years of marriage before Merrill was taken home at the age of 90 in the spring of 2015.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents George and Lena Symens; spouse Merrill Christiansen; son Dennis Christiansen; daughter-in-law Sheryl; and grandson Troy. Joy is survived by four sons: Lonny (Barbara) Christiansen, Greg (Sally) Christiansen, Jeffrey (Patti) Christiansen and Bradley Christiansen; 10 grandchildren: Tracy (Lane) Inman, Rhonda Christiansen, Thaddeus Christiansen, Kari (Andrew) Dahl, Christopher Christiansen, April Christiansen (Tyler Eastlund), Kristofer Christiansen, David Christiansen, Levi (Ashley) Christiansen, and Anna Christiansen (Tim Simundza); 13 great-grandchildren: Ryan (Rachel) Cummings, Sara (Shawn) Riek, Connor (Zoie) Inman, Cole Inman, Lindsay (Chris) Matthews, Dylan Christiansen and Jesse Kidwell, Skylar Dahl, Anthony Eastlund, Andrea Christiansen, and Gavin, Finnigan and Piper Christiansen; six great-great-grandchildren: Rohnon, Lillian and Ezra Cummings, Ashton and Logan Riek, and Ryker Inman.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2 to 4 pm., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
