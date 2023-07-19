Joyce A. Becklin, 86, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge.
She was born Aug. 10, 1936 in Cambridge, Minnesota to John and Erma (Hanson) Nystrom. She was baptized and confirmed at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Joyce attended West Riverside Country School through the 8th grade and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1954. Following high school, she worked for at time at Lutheran Brotherhood in Minneapolis.
On Aug. 31, 1957 she was united in marriage to John Becklin at the Cambridge Lutheran Church. In 1963 they made their home west of town where they raised their two children. She worked at the Cambridge State Hospital/Regional Center in volunteer services and human resources from which she retired after many years.
She was a lifetime member of Cambridge Lutheran Church and was active in the ladies group and volunteered at various things including the annual lutefisk dinner. She was the treasurer of the West Riverside School committee. She and John enjoyed traveling together in retirement. She also enjoyed planting flowerpots for the deck, feeding the deer, visiting the casino and was an avid walker for many years. She was a wonderful housekeeper and caregiver.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John, infant brother Peter Nystrom, sisters Doris Nystrom, Pearl Gustavson, and brother Earl Nystrom.
She is survived by her son Doug (Colleen) Becklin of Cambridge, daughter Kari (Brad) Olson of Isanti, step grandchildren Chad (Angie) Grabenbauer of Cambridge, John Grabenbauer of Cambridge, step great grandchildren Mariah, Remy, Austin, Carter, and Lucas, niece Heidi Gustavson of Burnsville, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Gathering 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Private interment in Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery. condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
