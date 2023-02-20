Joyce L. France passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. She was 94 years old.
Joyce was born on April 10, 1928, in Granada, Minnesota to parents William and Vivian (Farnham) Bjorklund. She was united in marriage to James T. France on Dec. 20, 1945. Joyce lived her life taking care of family and her community. She volunteered countless hours with many organizations but was especially proud to be a member of the Isanti VFW Post 2735 Auxiliary and her years of being a volunteer driver for Isanti County. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James; siblings, Ewald Trautman, Robert (Donna) Bjorklund, Richard (Joanne) Bjorklund, Jeanne Wimmer, and Ronald (Carroll) Bjorklund; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom (Florance) France, Archie France, Richard France, Deloris (Wilfred) Gohr, Elise France, and Mike (Carol) France; and grandson Zachary.
Joyce is survived by her children, James R. (Diane), Jerry (LeEtte), John (Sue), Joel, Jeff (Pat), and Judy (Don); 24 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
A Gathering of Family and Friends with a Time of Remembrances will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Braham Event Center. Inurnment will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
