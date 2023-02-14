Joyce L. France, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. She was 94 years old.
A Gathering of Family and Friends with a Time of Remembrances will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Braham Event Center. Inurnment will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. A full notice will follow next week. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
