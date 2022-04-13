Judith Murray, age 81, of Cambridge died April 10, 2022, at GracePointe Crossing The Gables.
Judith Ann Sufka was born March 13, 1941, in St. Cloud to Peter and Veronica (Winter) Sufka. She grew up in Holdingford, where she helped raise her siblings while her mom ran the hardware store. She married John Murray on May 4, 1963, and they moved to Robbinsdale, where they started raising their family of four children. In 1977, they moved to Princeton. There they made many great friends. Judy was an Avon Lady in Robbinsdale and in Princeton. In Princeton, Judy ran a day care center. She stayed in touch with many of the kids she watched. She also worked at the Legion selling pull tabs. After retiring, they moved to Cambridge. Judy has resided at GracePointe Crossing for the past two years.
Judy was an amazing mom, grandma, woman, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially her trips to Lake Kabetogama. She enjoyed a variety of activities, everything from sitting outside reading, playing computer games, to pull tabs/casinos. She also liked bowling and was on a bowling league both on her own as well with her husband.
Judy is survived by her children, John Murray of Maplewood, Kathy Potrament of Cambridge, Jeff Murray of Elk River, and Jill (Ernie) Sanborn of Crown Point, Ind.; siblings, Peter (Kathy) Sufka of Cold Spring, Mary Jo Huls (Ron Anderson) of Sartell, and Paulette Kolb of Cambridge; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; siblings, Kathleen and Thomas; daughter-in-law, Barbara; and son-in-law, Todd.
Special thanks to GracePointe Crossing and Optage Hospice staff for all their wonderful care.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
