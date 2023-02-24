Judy Lawrence, age 75, of Isanti, Minnesota passed away Feb. 17, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family after a battle with lung cancer.
Judy was born in Northeast Minneapolis, Minnesota to Donald and Marlyse Orlicki on Dec. 7, 1947. She grew up with two brothers and a sister.
Judy married Art in 1966. They started to date after Art returned home from serving in the armed forces overseas. Judy loved the outdoors, watching birds, taking care of plants, and reading, but most of all - taking care of her family.
Judy is survived by her husband, Art, her sister, Lori, her nephew Scott, Scott’s partner Laura, her dear friend Jan, and the countless friends she had and lives that she touched.
The family will be hosting a private celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.