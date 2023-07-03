Judy Richmond, age 64, of Cambridge died June 29, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Judy was born Jan. 19, 1959 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Hubert and Bernice (Chapman) Richmond. She was raised in the Fridley/Columbia Heights area and graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1977. She lived in Arden Hills until moving to Cambridge many years ago. She worked in the health care field with Health Partners and then Fairview. Judy was very active in the community, volunteering at Allina, New Pathways, and Affinity. She really enjoyed catering for the Affinity Customer Appreciate Day where she made many friends. Judy had an amazing talent for arts and crafts and often made ornaments and hand-made gifts for Christmas. She crocheted numerous baby hats, booties and blankets and donated them. Judy gave back to the community in many ways and she will be greatly missed.
Judy will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Linda (Dan) Doolin, Sherri (Jay) Moche, and Launa (Randy) Hollen; nieces and nephews, Alissa, Christina, Shannon, Elizabeth, Michael, Candy, Shawn, Chrissy and Jason; many great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Bernice.
Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti with a visiting time one hour prior to the service. A lunch will follow the service also at Strike’s in Isanti. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
