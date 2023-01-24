June M. Geselius, age 81, of Willmar, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, January 11, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. Interment will be at Karmel Covenant Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com
June Margaret (Cameron) Geselius was born July 25, 1941, at home in rural Isanti County, Minnesota, the daughter of James and Madge Cameron. She grew up in Spencer Brook Township, in Isanti County and was baptized and confirmed in Spencer Brook United Methodist Church. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1959. On Nov. 23, 1963, June was united in marriage to John Holmes Geselius. They lived and farmed in Springvale Township in Isanti County. She was a long-time member of Spencer Brook United Methodist church.
During her working life, June worked for several organizations including the local school district, Impact Mailing and finally at Gannett where her last role was as the Mailing Manager. Following retirement, they moved to the rural Willmar area and enjoyed several years in the country before moving into Willmar. In retirement, she volunteered at several local organizations including Senior Linkage Line and the local hospital.
June enjoyed family gatherings, traveling, reading, games with family and friends, pontoon rides in the summer and spending time with her grandsons. She was known for her incredible vocabulary and associated word game prowess along with her buster bar dessert, which she only made for close family friends. June will be remembered for her kindness and generosity to everyone she met.
She is survived by her husband, John; her two children, Todd (and Jean) Geselius of Willmar and Tami Geselius of Seattle, WA.; two grandsons, Dustin Geselius of Clearwater, FL. and Brock Geselius of St. Paul. Also surviving is her sister, Jan (and Clif) Alferness of Olalla, WA., besides numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Tom and Jack Cameron.
