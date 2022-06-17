June S. Norman (Junie) of Cambridge, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Walker Methodist Levande at the age of 96.
Junie was born May 12, 1926, to Eben and Sylvia Edblad. She was raised in Calumet City and lived in a home built by her dad. The neighborhood was new, and she enjoyed roaming the land, woods and town with her brother, sister, and friends. They had access to parks, theaters, swimming pools and Lake Michigan. She enjoyed museums and baseball games with her dad, sitting by the radio listening to music and stories and lots of card playing. While in high school she was active in swimming, track, and basketball. Junie graduated from Thornton High School in 1944.
While in high school she started working for Illinois Bell Telephone Company. After graduation her parents moved to northern Minnesota where her dad had homesteaded property as a young man and was now ready to start a logging camp. In 1945, Junie moved to Cambridge. While a child, Junie had spent time during the summers staying with her grandparents on her dad’s family farm north of town on the Rum River. Upon moving to Cambridge, she continued to work for the telephone company. It was a change; she was used to working with 200 employees and was now in a group of 10. She loved the change, the community, and the new friends she met.
In 1946, she was introduced to Willie (Bud) by his brother Bruce. And as June would say, the rest is history. Willie and Junie were married June 7, 1947. Sons Mike born in 1948 and Mark born 1951. After Mark was born the family moved to Gheen, MN. Willie worked at her father’s logging camp until shortly after daughter Teri was born. In the fall of 1953, they returned to Cambridge just in time for Mike to start school.
After moving back to Cambridge Junie returned to work for the telephone company. She spent almost 20 years with the telephone company until it moved out of Cambridge. Afterward she worked for a short time at the Lewis Department store in Cambridge and Control Data. When the new Cambridge Clinics was built, she was hired as their receptionist/telephone operator. Some days she answered as many as 500 calls as well as taking care of other duties. She spent 30 years there before retiring in 1994.
Junie’s life was always full of family, friends, and fun. She enjoyed cooking, baking and entertaining. She enjoyed playing a mean game of cards and winning. She also enjoyed reading, antiquing, crafting, golfing and traveling. She and Willie traveled to all 50 states plus their travels to Europe. She enjoyed winters in Arizona and meeting new friends. She was also extremely passionate about her sewing and quilting hobbies.
She was a wonderful mom and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wilfred and brother Edward Edblad.
Junie is survived by sons Michael (Jodi) Norman Sr., Mark Norman, both of Cambridge, MN; daughter Teri (Jon) Kukachka of Coon Rapids, MN; six grandchildren, Michael Jr, (Tami), Sarah (Jason), Chris (Kelly), Amy, Eric (Erica), Jason (Sam); 16 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; sister Luella Yde of Grand Rapids, MI; sister-in-law Marlys Norman of Pine River, MN and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Walker Methodist Levande and Ecumen Hospice for their compassion and kindness given to their mom while she was under their care.
Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior. Interment in Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a favorite charity. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
