Karen D. Geving

Karen Geving, age 79, of Isanti passed away unexpectedly at home July 1, 2022.
Karen Dorothy Geving was born Aug. 26, 1942, in Isanti County to Robert and Violet (Steenerson) Grant. On July 26, 1958, she married Herbert Geving in Anoka, and they made their home in Isanti the remainder of their lives. To this union four children were born, Randy, Kathleen, Ricky and Kris. Karen was a homemaker until all of their children were in school. She then started working at Nappe in Isanti where she soon made many new friends; one in particular that has remained her dearest friend Pat Rosnow.
After her Nappe days, Karen worked at different manufacturing companies until she found herself working for Temperature Specialist in St. Francis. Karen soon made even more friends here and said they are more like family to me especially her dear friend Suzie.
Karen was a very social person and made many friends where ever she went. She enjoyed getting together with her sister Barb and the two of them making their delicious caramels just to turn around and give them away. Karen was also known for her excellent potato salad.
She loved wildlife and watching the deer, turkeys and even the cranes in her back yard. Mowing her grass was her passion; she could mow it for hours. (And she did!)
Karen is survived by three children, Randy (Danel) Geving, Ricky Geving, and Kris (Gary) Johnson; two sisters, Loretta Grant, and Barb Kennen; sisters-in-law, Gail Geving and Bonnie Doble; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and by many other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; daughter, Kathleen; brother, Rodney Grant; sister, Beverly Parkhurst; sister-in-law, LaVonna Muldoon; brothers-in-law, Floyd Kennen, Larry Parkhurs, Dick Geving, Gerald Geving, Robert Geving, and Dick Muldoon; and grandson Michael Geving.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti, with a time for visiting also one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oakview Cemetery in St. Francis. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
