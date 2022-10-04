Karen Scherr, 74 of Elbow Lake, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at her home.
Karen Dorothy Scherr was born March 27, 1948 in Ellendale, North Dakota to Ervin and Helen Otterstetter. She went to school in Napoleon and Wishek until 10th grade and later in life she went back and got her GED. She married Kenneth Ralph Scherr on July 10th, 1965 In Ashley, ND. They had four children together: Kenneth Jr, Ervin, Katrina and Dawn. Karen and Kenneth got divorced Jan. 20, 2013.
Karen had many jobs: housewife, caretaker for their handicapped daughter Dawn, bookkeeper for Scherr construction, she took care of the hobby farm in Miltona, MN, and Kenny’s candy company in Parkers Prairie, MN, a greenhouse in Alexandria, MN, then her last job was a housekeeper at the nursing home in Napoleon, ND. She later volunteered at Tusen Tack Thrift Store in Braham, MN, and the food pantry in Cambridge, MN. She also volunteered at her church. She loved to help people.
Her hobbies were reading and studying her Bible, gardening, crafting and going to rummage sales. She loved watching the butterflies and hummingbirds that her flowers would attract.
Karen’s battle against brain cancer ended Sept. 29, 2022 at Maplewood Manor in Elbow lake, MN.
Karen was proceeded in death by her son Kenneth Jr Scherr; parents Ervin and Helen Otterstetter; sister Loretta Becker; brothers Roy, Melvin and Allen Otterstetter; brothers-in-law Roland Becker, Larry Ullrich, Robert Reed; sister-in-law Gerry Malley Otterstetter; nephews David Otterstetter, Derold Reed; and her ex-husband Kenneth Ralph Scherr.
She is survived by her son Ervin Scherr; daughters Katrina Blanchette and Dawn Scherr; granddaughters Cassidy and Kallie; twin grandsons Ezec and Evan; siblings Delbert and Diane Otterstetter, Deloris Ullrich, Derold Otterstetter, Barbara and Valentine Houn, Pamela and Richard Waldron, Cynthia Reed, Norma and David Carlson, Renae and Rick Hyten; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Tom and Sylvia Scherr, Paul Scherr, Mark Scherr, Juanita Rohrich, Christina and Garth Page, Judy and Rex Hoy; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake, MN, with a visitation beginning at noon.
Arrangements with Erickson-Smith Funeral Homes.
