Kathaleen Ann Anderson, age 67 of rural Grand Rapids, Minnesota, passed away July 13, 2023, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.
Kathy was born in 1956, the daughter of John W. and Anna K. Clark in Minneapolis, Minnesota. When Kathy was an older child, she and her family moved from their home in Blaine, Minnesota to Braham, Minnesota. In Braham, she met Kevin Anderson whose family had also moved to Braham from Blaine. They became great friends and eventually high school sweethearts. Kathy graduated with the Class of 1974 from Braham High School.
On Feb. 27, 1982, Kathaleen was united in marriage to Kevin L. Anderson. They made their home in Braham where they were raising their two sons. In 1992, Kathy and Kevin made the decision to move to Splithand Lake, near Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Their entire family enjoyed living up in Northern Minnesota where fishing was a favorite pastime.
Kathy can be remembered for her beautiful flower gardens and her sense of humor! She is also remembered as “The Best Damn Cook!” and truly had the gift of hospitality. She enjoyed cooking for her sons and their friends --having one of Kathy’s meals was always a treat! She enjoyed fishing with Kevin off the dock or on their pontoon.
Kathy will be deeply missed by her husband of 41 years, Kevin; her sons, Nathan Anderson and Joshua Anderson; two grandsons, Calvin Anderson and Brett Anderson; sister, Linda (Jim) Olson; brother, John Clark; her father and mother-in-law; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Following Kathy’s wishes, there will be no formal service.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
