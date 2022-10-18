Kathaleen Anne Larson, 87, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at GracePointe Crossing.
She was born Aug. 18, 1935 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Martin and Katherine (Horvath) Crawford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Martin Crawford Jr., Lige Crawford Sr., Louis “Tinker” Crawford, sister-in-law Sandy Crawford, nephew Todd Crawford.
Kathaleen is survived by sons David (Vicki) Larson of Cambridge, Dean (Lori) Larson of Cambridge, grandchildren Casey Larson of Cambridge, Sarah Larson of Cambridge, Joanna (Spencer) Gerszewski of Isanti, great granddaughter Brylee Larson, brothers Ed (Eileen) Crawford of Cambridge, Alan (Mary) Crawford of International Falls, sister-in-law Lola Crawford of Cambridge, as well as nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
