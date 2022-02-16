Kathleen A. Combel

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kathleen “Kathy” A. Combel, age 40, who passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Sauk Rapids.
Kathy was born Aug. 8, 1981, in Cambridge to Dale and Petra (Podabinski) Lindner. She married Jeremy Combel on Dec. 13, 2019, by the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids. Kathy lived in the Cambridge area most of her life and in Sauk Rapids the past few years. She worked as a nursing assistant at Grandview Nursing Home in Cambridge and recently has worked at Hjort Chiropractic in St. Cloud as an office manager. Kathy found the most joy in helping the veterans. She recently partnered with Lions Gym, was also involved in Pine View BMX, and was known as the “Cookie Mom” when helping her daughters with Girl Scouts. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family, whether it was hunting, fishing, being outdoors, or cooking, baking, and gardening with the kids. She did anything and everything with her kids and was so involved in their activities and sporting events. Kathy was a dedicated, powerful, driven, and motivated woman who loved helping others and was always keeping busy. Most importantly, she was proud of her family.
Survivors include her husband, Jeremy of Sauk Rapids; children, Belle, Devon, Lilly, Faith, Logan, Landen, Taylor, and Joy; parents, Dale and Petra Lindner of Cambridge; brother, Brian Lindner of Isle; grandmother, Marietta Lindner of Isanti; nephew and nieces, Jackson, Andie, Grace, and Lynzie; best friend, Alyssa Ohman; her dog, Dixie; and many other close family and friends. Kathy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Dan and Erika Podabinski; and paternal grandfather, Laurel Lindner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud VA Hospital.
Obituary, guest book and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.