Kathleen J. Otto

Kathleen Otto, of North Branch died at her home surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 25, 2021. She was 77 years old.
Kathleen Joyce Otto was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Virginia, Minnesota to Stanley and Joyce (Olson) Petroskey. She was raised in Eveleth, Minnesota and graduated from Eveleth High School. Kathleen married Richard Otto on Feb. 23, 1963, in Millerville, Minnesota. They lived in Douglas County and dairy farmed for several years. In 1986 they moved to the Cambridge area and in 2015 they moved to the North Branch area.
Kathleen was very active in Women’s Ministries in various capacities. She was an active member of Grace Gospel Church in Isanti. Kathleen’s hobbies and interests included being an impeccable quilter, an extraordinary crafter, enjoyed interior decorating, and hosting guests in her home. She was very artistic.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; six children, Jackie (Bryan) Lutz, Annette (Jeff) Hoch, Steve (Kriston) Otto, Kristie (Shannon) Boettcher, Lynnae (Craig) Meuer, Rachel (Chris) VanAnda; 22 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two siblings, Karla Chopp, Stanley “Butch” (Toni) Petroskey; and by many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at New Hope Community Church-Cambridge Campus. A time for visiting will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
