On Sept. 29th, 2022, Kathleen (Kathy) Ann Tagg, mom, sister, loyal friend and dedicated OT, passed at the young age of 72.
Kathy was born on June 5, 1950 and grew up in East Bethel-Isanti, Minnesota. She attended St. Francis High School, where she was a cheerleader, ran for student body president, and led many social gatherings and outings. Her long-time friends recall her sneaking out of her bedroom window and driving to Florida, laughing as she drove them in her VW bug across the country. She was a risk taker, which didn’t change as she grew older. Kathy was athletic, enjoying volleyball, softball and eventually curling. She was also a huge animal lover.
Kathy was a dedicated Occupational Therapist and worked with seniors who she loved to make laugh. She often took her children to work on holidays for everyone to meet. Her patients were part of her family. She provided individualized care, went beyond and above, and even broke a few rules to do what was best for the patient and their family.
She kept in touch with friends, with whom she enjoyed walking and attending concerts. She kept in touch with several friends from grade school.
We are appreciative of the memories friends have shared with us. They made us laugh and smile as we read them to her in her final days.
Kathy was a committed mother, who supported her children’s hobbies, often stretching the tight budget to afford equipment for them.
Kathy is survived by her three children Carrie VonderHaar, Tracy Neff and Preston Neff; daughter-in-law Natalie; siblings Connie, Donna, Laura, Debbie, and Lee. A celebration of life will be held in Minnesota next summer.
