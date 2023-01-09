Kathleen (Kathy) Karol Lindell, age 65, of Isanti, MN passed away peacefully Jan. 4, 2023 at home with her husband and children by her side.
Kathy Lindell was born April 10, 1957 in Cambridge, MN to Herbert and Maxine (Anderson) Warring. Kathy graduated from St. Francis High School in 1975. On Oct. 15, 1981 she married Robert Lindell in Bemidji, MN. In 1988, they built their home in rural Isanti where they raised their four children: April, Sara, Jeff, and David. Kathy’s dad purchased Cambridge Bowl in 1973 and she had been greatly involved in the business. Kathy was the general manager at Junction Bowl and had made many special friendships there over the years. Kathy enjoyed 4H barrel racing when she was young, playing softball where she actually met Bob, going to various states for national bowling tournaments, reading, and traveling with her husband, especially to Arizona. She will be dearly missed my many.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Bob; four children: April Rach, Sara (Greg) Voight, Jeff Lindell, and David Lindell; four brothers: Mike Warring, Doug (Ulla) Warring, Jerry (Jody) Warring, and Charlie (Kari) Warring; mother-in-law, Dolly Lindell; four sisters-in-law: Kathy Afriyie, Jeanne Fischer, Shari Harker, and Lisa (Russ) Crawford; brother-in-law, Richard (Linda) Lindell; 10 grandchildren, who she loved very much: Hunter, Chase, Nate, Aunica, Gavin, Maison, Jordan, Isaac, and Vincent and by many other relatives and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her and Bob’s still born baby boy; parents, Herb and Maxine Warring; brother-in-law, Randy Lindell, son-in-law, Jason Rach and father-in-law, Wayne Lindell.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amanda Martin, who was there from start to finish as a close family friend and hospice nurse.
Memorial Visitation will be from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, January 13th at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. Memorial Service will be at noon. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti, as well as a visitation one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com. In lieu of flowers, Kathy had requested that donations be made to the Isanti County Cancer Crusaders.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.