Kathleen “Kathy” Theline, of Cambridge, formerly of Pine City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 30, 2023. She was 79 years old.
Kathy was born on Dec. 28, 1943 to Clarence and Hildur (Norin) Bellin, at The Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The youngest of six children, she grew up in Isanti and graduated near the top of her class from Cambridge High School in 1961.
Kathy married her childhood sweetheart, Clifford Theline, on Nov. 17, 1961 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti. Together they raised two children, Kevin and Lori, while living in Braham, and then later spent many years on a hobby farm in Pine City before finally relocating to Cambridge. They were long-time, active members of Stanchfield Baptist Church.
Kathy was a stay-at-home mom to her children, and once the kids were grown she stayed active as a server at Tobies Restaurant in Hinckley for 20 years. She loved crafting, gardening, animals, and feeding birds—and especially loved when cardinals stopped by her feeders for a snack. She also enjoyed traveling, going on many family vacations as well as two tours of New York City with her daughter.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Delores, Harriet, and Carol; brothers, Kenneth and Richard; and son Kevin.
Kathy will be deeply missed by her husband of 61 years Cliff; daughter Lori (Shawn) Kriegshauser; daughter-in-law Pam Theline; grandchildren, Amy (Eric) Borstad, Angie (Reese) White, Kyle Kriegshauser, and Lauren Kriegshauser; great grandchildren, Weston and Whitley Borstad, (anticipated) Baby White; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at the Stanchfield Baptist Church with Pastor Caleb Zahl officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will follow in the Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Hamilton Funeral Homes – Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
