Kathleen “Kathy” Theline, of Cambridge, formerly of Pine City, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023. She was 79 years old.
Arrangements for a Memorial Service at the Stanchfield Baptist Church are pending at this time. A full notice will follow next week. Arrangements are by the Hamilton Funeral Homes – Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
