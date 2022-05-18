Kathryn L. Wager

Kathryn Louise Wager, of Grasston, died on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Elim Home of Princeton. She was 77 years old.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home in Braham.
Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
