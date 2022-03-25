Keith D. Christensen, 65 of Kief, North Dakota formerly of Stanchfield, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Keith Douglas Christensen was born Oct. 11, 1956, in Cambridge, Minnesota. Son of Rueben and Margaret (Erickson) Christensen. He grew up and attended country school near Braham and graduated from Braham High School in 1975.
Keith’s passion was working the land and he started farming from an early age on his family farm located in Maple Ridge. He and his father farmed together until his Dad’s retirement, when Keith then took over. He was a licensed/bonded grain dealer and truck driver. He met many wonderful people along the way trucking and even saved lives on some of his many adventures. Keith loved spending time in his shop and never shied away from a project big or small. Even when it meant making something from next to nothing. He was a mentor/father figure to many. For Keith, actions spoke louder than words. He wasn’t afraid to put himself in harms way for what was right.
In 2003, Keith moved to North Dakota and spent the next almost 20 years living out his passion along side his son, Brent, in the field and shop. He loved animals and his best friends were 4 legged. He loved riding his horses, and motorcycle. He enjoyed target shooting and loved to learn about history, whether it was local, Indian, family history or just history in general.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Diane Allen. Keith was welcomed into heaven by his special friend Cole Messer.
Keith is survived by his son, Brent (Kassandra) Christensen with grandchild due in September, Kief; step-son, Dustin (Amanda and three grandchildren) Stanowski, Mitchell, SD; second mother, Iris Christensen, Braham, MN; brother, David (Marion) Christensen, St. Cloud, MN; brother-in-law, Ron (Eileen) Allen, Indianapolis, IN; and many other family and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Maple Ridge Free Church in MN (801 401st Ave, NW, Stanchfield, MN 55080). Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Home, Drake, North Dakota.
“If you run your life with what your heart says, your head can rest easy” -KC
