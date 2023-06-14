Keith LeRoy Slattery, age 69, of North Branch, passed away on June 13, 2023, in his home with his wife by his side.
Keith was born in Northeast Minneapolis to Minard and Fern Slattery on June 11, 1954. He graduated from Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis in 1972. He worked at the Viking Food company (later named Aramark) for 30 years filling vending machines. He met Lila Stahl at a garage sale through their mutual friend Bev, and married her on March 11, 1989, in Northeast Minneapolis.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents Minard and Fern Slattery, and brother Roger Slattery.
Keith is survived by his wife Lila Slattery, daughters: Tammy (Jon) Hammer, Sadie (Brad) Tollberg, Tiffany (Josh) Perkins and Michelle (Joe) Bellin. Brothers: Jerry Slattery, Curt (LuAnn) Slattery, and Mike Slattery. Grandsons: Dominic Slattery, Ricky Helgeson III, Aiden Hammer, JC Perkins, Miles Tollberg and Harley Bellin. Granddaughters: Miranda Tollberg, Vivian Perkins, Brooke Bellin and Gracie Perkins. Father-in-Law Everett Stahl and many loved family, friends and neighbors.
A small service for family and close friends will take place at St. John Lutheran Church cemetery in Weber. Flowers or donations may be sent to Lila. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.