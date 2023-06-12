Kenneth George West of Oak Grove, MN passed away on June 6 at the age of 80 years old.
He was born on March 27, 1943, to George and Stella (Ginder) and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1961. He started his own business K & K Machining in Fridley, MN. Kenny was a member of Helios Masonic Lodge, Cambridge, Kedron Chapter 120 OES, Princeton and Past Patron of Jasmine Chapter 197, Order of the Eastern Star, Cambridge.
He loved old cars and his fully restored 1962 Corvair was his pride and joy. Kenny most enjoyed hosting family get-togethers at his lake home in Spicer, MN and watching his family spend time together. He will always be remembered for his willingness to lend a hand and help anyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Barb (Peterson) West and former wife Karen (Sperry) West. Kenny is survived by children Troy (Kristen) of Ely, Thom (Tami) of Ramsey and Laura (Jerry) Engrav of Waseca; grandchildren, Hunter, Carter, Sydney West and Weston Engrav; brother, Gene West; sister, Sandy Karolevitz; companion of eight years, Sandy Woolard; and her son, Donald.
Masonic services will be held on June 14 at 10 a.m. at the St. Francis Methodist Church, 229 Ave NW, St. Francis, MN 55070. Methodist service begins at 11 a.m. with full lunch to follow. Memorials: www.tamarisk.org (hospice volunteer organization)
